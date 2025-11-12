Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 16.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 736.06 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs declined 16.36% to Rs 87.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 736.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 733.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales736.06733.07 0 OPM %16.0718.87 -PBDT133.89149.48 -10 PBT118.69135.59 -12 NP87.76104.93 -16
