Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Permanent Magnets Ltd has added 16.07% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Permanent Magnets Ltd gained 12.25% today to trade at Rs 898. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.38% to quote at 15136.93. The index is up 16.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd increased 9.08% and Cochin Shipyard Ltd added 8.19% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 4.54 % over last one year compared to the 8.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Permanent Magnets Ltd has added 16.07% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14391 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10089 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1199 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 600 on 17 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR cautiously awaits RBI policy decision

NILA Spaces awards construction of premium residential project to Riveria lnfrastructures

Indices edge lower ahead of RBI policy meeting; Breadth strong

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

