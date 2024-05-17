Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 53.59 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 23.56% to Rs 22.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 201.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 53.86% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.