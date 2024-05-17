Business Standard
Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 172.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 404.28 crore
Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 172.77% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 404.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.37% to Rs 77.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 1388.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1542.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales404.28454.20 -11 1388.631542.88 -10 OPM %18.329.21 -12.438.69 - PBDT61.6823.75 160 117.3887.91 34 PBT58.0719.89 192 103.4972.37 43 NP43.6716.01 173 77.6355.70 39
First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

