Persistent Systems Ltd soars 1.81%, up for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4583.05, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.65% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4583.05, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24275.05. The Sensex is at 79948.72, up 0.64%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 36.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37299.15, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4602.2, up 1.95% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 88.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.65% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 72.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

