ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.47%, up for five straight sessions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 635.65, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.3% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 635.65, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24275.05. The Sensex is at 79948.72, up 0.64%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 17.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23500.85, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 638.05, up 2.5% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 12.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.3% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 104.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News