Pervasive Commodities standalone net profit rises 82.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.50% to Rs 2.17 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Pervasive Commodities rose 82.35% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 95.50% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.171.1119.8220.720.420.230.420.230.310.17