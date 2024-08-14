Pervasive Commodities standalone net profit rises 82.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.50% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of Pervasive Commodities rose 82.35% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 95.50% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.171.11 95 OPM %19.8220.72 -PBDT0.420.23 83 PBT0.420.23 83 NP0.310.17 82
