Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet loss of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-16.670 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
