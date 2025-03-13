Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Passenger vehicle sales rise 2% in February , upcoming festivities likely to drive demand: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales rise 2% in February , upcoming festivities likely to drive demand: SIAM

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to company dealers rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year to 3,77,689 units in February amid slowing demand, industry body SIAM said on Thursday. The total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,70,786 units in February 2024. Commenting on February-2025 performance, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, Passenger Vehicles segment remained resilient and posted its highest ever sales of February in 2025 of 3.78 Lakh units, with a growth of 1.9% as compared to February 2024. Three-Wheelers also continued to perform and grew by 4.7% compared to February of previous year, with sales of 0.58 Lakh units. However, Two-Wheelers de-grew by (-) 9% in February 2025, as compared to February 2024, with sales of 13.85 Lakh units. Upcoming festivities of Holi and Ugadi in March is likely to continue to drive demand, thereby closing FY 2024-25 on a reasonably positive note."

 

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

