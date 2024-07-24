Business Standard
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX tumbled 7% to 11.76.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,421.50, a premium of 8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,413.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 65.55 points or 0.27% to 24,413.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.72% to 11.76.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

