Nifty July futures trade at premium

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,421.50, a premium of 8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,413.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 65.55 points or 0.27% to 24,413.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.72% to 11.76.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.