PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 85.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 655.37 croreNet profit of PG Electroplast declined 85.72% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 655.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 671.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales655.37671.30 -2 OPM %4.598.40 -PBDT27.9745.51 -39 PBT6.3230.06 -79 NP2.7619.33 -86
