Frick India standalone net profit declines 18.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 100.04 croreNet profit of Frick India declined 18.13% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 100.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales100.0486.42 16 OPM %5.686.54 -PBDT7.358.55 -14 PBT6.307.91 -20 NP4.385.35 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content