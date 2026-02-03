PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 164.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.13% to Rs 1771.15 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 164.87% to Rs 189.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.13% to Rs 1771.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1291.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1771.151291.628.962.13234.83118.65201.0785.08189.3871.50

