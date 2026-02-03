PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 164.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.13% to Rs 1771.15 croreNet profit of PB Fintech rose 164.87% to Rs 189.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.13% to Rs 1771.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1291.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1771.151291.62 37 OPM %8.962.13 -PBDT234.83118.65 98 PBT201.0785.08 136 NP189.3871.50 165
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Transworld Shipping Lines completes acquisition of Transworld Integrated Logistek & Transworld Logistics
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST