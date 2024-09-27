Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Falls 3.38%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Falls 3.38%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 3.38% today to trade at Rs 1752.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.98% to quote at 8752.14. The index is up 8.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 2.03% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 91.74 % over last one year compared to the 31.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1475 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10385 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 862.5 on 26 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Multi-bagger smallcap railway stock rises 4% on order win; up 110% in 1 yr

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat at opening bell; Financials down, IT stocks gain

Drowning

46 people, including 37 children, drown in Bihar during Jitiya festival

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss at 10 AM; Match to start at 10:30 AM

pharma, medicine, drugs

US FDA approves Bristol Myers' Squibb drug for treating schizophrenia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon