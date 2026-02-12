Phoenix Township consolidated net profit declines 66.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Township declined 66.97% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.828.8819.2744.371.273.470.853.020.732.21

