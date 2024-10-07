Business Standard
Piccadily Agro launches limited edition Indri's 'City Series' for Bengaluru Duty Free

Piccadily Agro launches limited edition Indri's 'City Series' for Bengaluru Duty Free

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Piccadily Agro Industries announced the launch of its first travel retail exclusive 'City Series' with the debut Oloroso-Sherry cask expression exclusively crafted for Bengaluru Duty Free. Available solely for travel retail, this is the first in a series of bespoke single cask expressions, where each release will embody the spirit and essence of a different Indian city, available solely through select duty-free outlets across India and the world. This travel retail exclusive single malt whisky is specially made, designed, and bottled for Bengaluru Duty Free, celebrating the city in every bottle.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

