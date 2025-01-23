Business Standard

Pidilite Inds gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 552 cr

Pidilite Inds gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 552 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Pidilite Industries rallied 7.11% to Rs 2,950 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 8.22% to Rs 552.42 crore on 7.63% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,368.91 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 751.76 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 9.36% from Rs 687.42 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 798 crore, up 8% over the same quarter last year.

The current quarters revenue growth of 9.3% is aided by underlying volume growth (UVG) of 9.7% across categories and geographies. Consumer and bazaar (C&B) UVG was 7.3%, while business-to-business (B2B) maintained growth momentum with UVG of 21.7%.

 

Gross margins improved by 100 bps year on year, primarily due to benign input prices. With stepped-up A&SP spends, EBITDA margins were 24.3% as compared to 25.1% in Q3 FY24.

Domestic subsidiaries achieved double-digit revenue growth, along with an improvement in EBITDA margins. However, due to global economic uncertainty, inflation, and political instability in certain regions, international subsidiaries (excluding Pidilite USA and Pulvitec Brazil) reported modest sales growth.

Bharat Puri, managing director, pidilite industries, said, Despite subdued demand across urban and rural geographies, we continued to make steady progress, with robust revenue and underlying volume growth and healthy levels of profitability. Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic on improved demand conditions as a result of the good monsoon and increased construction activities. We remain committed to our strategic agenda of delivering consistent, profitable volume-led growth through investment in our brands, supply chain, and people.

Pidilite Industry is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (do-it-yourself) products, and polymer emulsions in India.

Tera Software announces revision in work order value for BharatNet project

Intl Travel House Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY

Real Estate shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

