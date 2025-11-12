Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite Industries appoints Ashish Prasad as Chief Human Resources Officer

Pidilite Industries appoints Ashish Prasad as Chief Human Resources Officer

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Pidilite Industries has appointed Ashish Prasad, Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 14 November 2025 as Chief Human Resource Officer.

Ashish Prasad, is an IIM Ahmedabad graduate with over 28 years' experience in building materials, consumer and retail sectors. He has held roles in various companies like Asian Paints, Teamlease Services, Holcim India-ACC, Ashirvad Pipes, and earlier with Pidilite. His last assignment was with Sintex BAPL (Welspun group company) as Chief Executive Officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Physicswallah IPO subscribed 13%

Physicswallah IPO subscribed 13%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO subscribed 17%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO subscribed 17%

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO subscribed 42%

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO subscribed 42%

Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 50.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 50.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon