Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 50.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 965.35% to Rs 6831.68 croreNet profit of Abans Financial Services rose 50.41% to Rs 38.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 965.35% to Rs 6831.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6831.68641.26 965 OPM %0.707.23 -PBDT39.9335.43 13 PBT39.5535.07 13 NP38.1925.39 50
