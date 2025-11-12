Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 170.99 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries declined 18.58% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 170.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 167.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales170.99167.57 2 OPM %17.3227.85 -PBDT24.2741.27 -41 PBT19.0436.38 -48 NP21.1625.99 -19
