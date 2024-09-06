Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite Industries enters partnership with CollTech

Pidilite Industries enters partnership with CollTech

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
To distribute CollTech's extensive range of products in India
Pidilite Industries has entered into a distribution agreement with CollTech Group, a manufacturer of high performance adhesives and thermal management solutions.
Under this partnership, Pidilite will serve as the exclusive distributor of CollTech's extensive range of products in India. This collaboration is aimed to enhance CollTech's market presence and further expand Pidilite's position in the electronics industry in India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Veg thali cost drops 8% in August, driven by low tomato prices: Crisil

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,000pts at 81,200, Nifty below 24,900; Financials drag

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals

Strides Pharma hits all time high after USFDA approval for this drug

Chanda Kochhar

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: SC notice to Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI plea

bear market, stocks, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, crash, index

Here's why Sensex fell 950 pts, Nifty slipped below 24,900 intraday today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon