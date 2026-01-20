Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 29.81 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 53.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 29.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.8130.226.416.721.622.121.131.710.721.56

