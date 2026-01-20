Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

PK Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %014.29 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

