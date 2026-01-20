Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 17.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 3778.21 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 17.82% to Rs 439.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 3778.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3062.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3778.213062.2819.4017.56754.60564.15654.02482.04439.45372.99

