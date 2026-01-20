Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 17.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 3778.21 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 17.82% to Rs 439.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 3778.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3062.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3778.213062.28 23 OPM %19.4017.56 -PBDT754.60564.15 34 PBT654.02482.04 36 NP439.45372.99 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

