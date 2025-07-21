Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 682.85, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 682.85, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25054.7. The Sensex is at 82084.74, up 0.4%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 3.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9458.2, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 684.8, up 1.25% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 1.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 23.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ABB India Ltd spurts 1.86%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

Steel Exchange India wins contract from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

