Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India Ltd spurts 1.86%

ABB India Ltd spurts 1.86%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5751.5, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.55% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5751.5, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25054.7. The Sensex is at 82084.74, up 0.4%. ABB India Ltd has dropped around 2.9% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36231.65, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5776, up 1.92% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 25.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.55% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 63.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

Steel Exchange India wins contract from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam

Steel Exchange India wins contract from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Central Bank of India Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,169 cr

Central Bank of India Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,169 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon