Piramal Pharma's Ahmedabad facility gets zero USFDA observations

The US drug regulator conducted a pre-approval inspection of Piramal Pharma's PPDS Ahmedabad facility from 10 July 2024 to 12 July 2024.The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection was completed successfully with zero form - 483 observations and no action indicated designation.
The successful completion of this wholistic inspection at PPDS Ahmedabad facility, will now enable access to the companys high-end analytical capabilities to our customers for their clinical and commercial batches from an FDA approved site.
Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.
The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit surged 102.1% to Rs 101.27 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 50.11 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 17.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,552.36 crore during the quarter, driven by healthy growth in our CDMO and ICH businesses.
The scrip closed 0.30% lower at Rs 151.15 on Friday, 12 July 2024.
