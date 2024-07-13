Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for Dabhasa facility

Lupin announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility in Dabhasa, Gujarat.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said, We are pleased to receive the EIR for Dabhasa from the U.S. FDA. This achievement is in line with our continued focus and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance in all aspects of our operations. This reaffirms our pursuit of delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions to our patients globally.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 41.38% to Rs 359.43 crore on 3.64% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4,895.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip declined 1.09% to ended at Rs 1,797.10 in the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The said report classified under Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status. The facility was inspected from 8 to 12 April 2024.