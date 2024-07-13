Business Standard
RVNL secures LoA worth Rs 132 cr from Central Railway

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for overhead modification work up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV electric traction system.
The scope of the order comprises of overhead modification work for up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV electric traction system to 2 X 25 kV AT feeding system in Wardha-Ballarshah section in Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet 3,000 MT loading target.
The time period for executing the project is 24 months. The cost of the project is Rs 132.59 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
The company reported 33.16% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 478.40 crore on 17.38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,714.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip fell 0.55% to end at Rs 626.55 on Friday, 12 July, 2024.
First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

