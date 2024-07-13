Business Standard
J Taparia Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 14.54 crore
Net profit of J Taparia Projects reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 14.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.540 0 OPM %1.030 -PBDT0.14-4.08 LP PBT0.11-4.08 LP NP0.12-4.08 LP
First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

