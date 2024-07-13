Business Standard
EMS bags order worth Rs 141-cr from Uttarakhand Power Corp.

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
EMS said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from Uttarakhand Power Corporation for development of distribution infrastructure-loss reduction works at EDC Dehradun rural Circle.
The said project has awarded under revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme.
The order entails supply of plant equipments includes design, engineering, manufacture, testing, transportation, insurance, installation and other services along with supply of installation services contract for the execution of development of distribution infrastructure.
The said order valued at approximately Rs 141.12 crore in which the company will hold a 95% share with other joint venture partner.
EMS is a multi-disciplinary EPC company, headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment and disposal.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 33.6% to Rs 47.39 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 35.46 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations surged 28.9% YoY to Rs 245.26 crore in Q4 FY24.
The scrip advanced 1.81% to ends at Rs 653.55 on Friday 12 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

