Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility gets two observations from USFDA

Piramal Pharma said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its Lexington facility, USA.The inspection was conducted from 20 February to 23 February, 2024 at Lexington facility, USA. At the end of inspection, USFDA issued Form-483 with 2 observations.
The pharma major said that an observation does not pose any risk to sites compliance standards or its business continuity. The company is preparing a detailed response to said observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within stipulated timelines.
Piramal Pharma is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures and develops a wide range of pharmaceutical solutions to reduce diseases. Piramal Pharma serves customers worldwide.
The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.11 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 90.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 14.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,958.57 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip shed 0.40% to Rs 135.75 on the BSE.
