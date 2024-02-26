Sensex (    %)
                        
Piramal Pharma's Lexington facility gets two observations from USFDA

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Piramal Pharma said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its Lexington facility, USA.
The inspection was conducted from 20 February to 23 February, 2024 at Lexington facility, USA. At the end of inspection, USFDA issued Form-483 with 2 observations.
The pharma major said that an observation does not pose any risk to sites compliance standards or its business continuity. The company is preparing a detailed response to said observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within stipulated timelines.
Piramal Pharma is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures and develops a wide range of pharmaceutical solutions to reduce diseases. Piramal Pharma serves customers worldwide.
The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.11 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 90.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 14.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,958.57 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip shed 0.40% to Rs 135.75 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

