Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.37%, gains for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20677.1, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

