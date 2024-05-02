Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 198.91 crore
Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 23.59% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 198.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 197.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.60% to Rs 34.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 802.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 768.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales198.91197.97 0 802.16768.52 4 OPM %7.938.99 -6.806.48 - PBDT17.6816.19 9 61.5752.91 16 PBT13.9012.13 15 46.1736.48 27 NP10.748.69 24 34.5326.85 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices end with minor gains; VIX climbs nearly 4.5%

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 94.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Industrial &amp; Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 10.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon