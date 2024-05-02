Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 198.91 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 28.60% to Rs 34.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 802.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 768.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 23.59% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 198.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 197.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.198.91197.97802.16768.527.938.996.806.4817.6816.1961.5752.9113.9012.1346.1736.4810.748.6934.5326.85