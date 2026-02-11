Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM GatiShakti Network Planning Group evaluates infrastructure projects worth Rs 16.10 Lakh Crore

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) framework, evaluates the critical infrastructure projects of the Central Government to ensure integrated planning, multimodality, inter-modality, synchronization of eorts, last mile connectivity, comprehensive development in and around the project location, data-driven decision makings, etc at the planning stage. As on date, 352 infrastructure projects with total estimated cost of Rs 16.10 Lakh Crore have been evaluated through the NPG mechanism. Out of these 352 projects, 201 projects have been sanctioned - out of which, 167 projects are under implementation. Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure through Part-II (for PM Gati Shakti related expenditure) of the "Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022-23" made a provision of Rs 5000 crores for disbursement among the States for infrastructure development in the form of 50 years interest-free loan. Details of projects of the States, approved under the Part-II of the Scheme for Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment and funds allocated.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

