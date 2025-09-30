Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict

PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. The Prime Minister said that the plan provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the larger West Asian region. He further expressed hope that all concerned parties will come together in support of President Trumps initiative to end the conflict and secure lasting peace. US president Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that they have agreed on a framework to end the war in Gaza. The plan, however, hinges on whether Hamas will accept its terms, as per media reports.

 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

