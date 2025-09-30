Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sammaan Capital gains after ICICI Pru MF stake buy, board to mull fundraise

Sammaan Capital gains after ICICI Pru MF stake buy, board to mull fundraise

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Sammaan Capital rose 2.20% to Rs 157.85 after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought over 43 lakh equity shares worth Rs 66 crore of the company through the open market.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 43.47 lakh equity shares, representing 0.52% of the companys total equity, via a bulk deal on the NSE. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 151.95 each, exchange data showed.

Separately, the company informed the stock exchanges after market hours on Monday that its board of directors will meet on 2 October 2025, to consider raising funds. The fundraising options under evaluation include equity securities, convertible or exchangeable instruments, debt securities, warrants or a combination thereof. The company said the fundraising may be undertaken via preferential allotment, private placement, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or other suitable modes, subject to necessary approvals.

 

In addition, Sammaan Capital said it has allotted secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating Rs 135 crore on a private placement basis. The NCDs, issued at a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, carry a coupon of 9.6% payable annually and at maturity. They have a tenor of 9.88 years, with maturity on August 14, 2035, and will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, is engaged in the housing finance and mortgage-backed lending business.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 2.31% to Rs 334.30 crore on 7.74% increase in total income to Rs 2,409.43 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

