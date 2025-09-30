Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue) of New GS 2035 for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on October 03, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against the security, RBI release stated.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

