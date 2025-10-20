Monday, October 20, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) jumped 4.18% to Rs 118.50 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 13.95% to Rs 4,903.73 crore on 5.13% jump in total income to Rs 36,213.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 0.28% to Rs 6,583.98 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Net interest Income (NII) fell 5% to Rs 10,469 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,517 crore in Q2 FY25. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.60% in Q2 FY26 as against 2.92% in Q2 FY25.

Operating profit increased 5.5% YoY to Rs 7,227 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Global deposits rose 10.9% to Rs 16,17,080 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 14,58,342 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic deposits jumped 10.4% YoY to Rs 15,63,982 crore.

Global advances climbed 10.1% to Rs 11,69,592 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 14,58,342 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic advances stood at Rs 11,17,885 crore, up 10.5% YoY.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, October 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold gains on last day of Samvat 2081; PSU Bank index gains 3%

Cipla

Cipla rallies 4%, hits 52-week high; Choice Broking sees more upside

Louvre Pyramid

Crown jewels stolen in audacious daylight robbery at Louvre Museum

Photo: Shutterstock

Another delivery scam surfaces: PIB flags fake India Post SMS

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon

AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved by 103 bps to 3.45% as on 30th September 2025 from 4.48% as on September24. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved by 10 bps to 0.36% as on 30th September 2025 from 0.46% as on 30th September 2024.

CRAR increased to 17.19% as on September25 from 16.36% as on September24 registering an improvement of 83 bps.

Provision coverage ratio (including TWO) improved by 24 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 96.91% as on September25 from 96.67% as on September24.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, others. As on 30th September 2025, the bank has 10,228 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of total no. of branches, the bank has 63.3% branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The counter hit 52-week high at Rs 119.20 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UTI AMC slides as Q2 PAT tanks 53% to Rs 113 crore

UTI AMC slides as Q2 PAT tanks 53% to Rs 113 crore

Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

US stocks record steady gains for week

US stocks record steady gains for week

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon