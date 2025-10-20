Monday, October 20, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks record steady gains for week

US stocks record steady gains for week

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The US stocks edged higher on Friday. The major averages all moved to the upside, regaining ground following the downturn seen in the previous session. The major averages ended the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory. The Dow rose 238.37 points or 0.5 percent to 46,190.61, the Nasdaq soared117.44 points or 0.5 percent to 22,679.97 and the S&P 500 added 34.94 points or 0.5 percent to 6,664.01. The major averages posted strong gains for the week. The Nasdaq spiked by 2.1 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow jumped by 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The US stocks had eased on Thursday as the concerns about some bad loans hurt the banking sector stocks. Overall mood in equities remains cautious as the US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in South Korea later this month. Gold stocks stayed in focus with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plummeting by 7.4% after ending Thursday's trading at a record closing high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with moderate gains; media shares advance

Indices trade with moderate gains; media shares advance

UTI AMC slides as Q2 PAT tanks 53% to Rs 113 crore

UTI AMC slides as Q2 PAT tanks 53% to Rs 113 crore

Volumes soar at CEAT Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CEAT Ltd counter

Intermediate Timelines set to Fast-track Operationalisation of Auctioned Mineral Blocks says Ministry of Mines

Intermediate Timelines set to Fast-track Operationalisation of Auctioned Mineral Blocks says Ministry of Mines

Nifty trades above 25,850; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades above 25,850; European mrkt advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon