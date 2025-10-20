Monday, October 20, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Subex Ltd and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Subex Ltd and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2025.

Tejas Networks Ltd lost 8.51% to Rs 539.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71021 shares in the past one month.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 815. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd crashed 8.19% to Rs 174.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd corrected 4.69% to Rs 13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd pared 4.67% to Rs 1337.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6417 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

