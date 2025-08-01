Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance slumped 10% to Rs 887.60 after the bank announced that MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigned to pursue external career opportunities.

Kousgi will work closely with the board and senior leadership to ensure a smooth transition until his departure on 28 October 2025.

The company affirmed that its strategic focus and growth trajectory remain unchanged, crediting Kousgi for helping build a strong foundation. The board will initiate an immediate search for a seasoned industry professional to take over leadership.

Chairman of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, R. Chandrasekaran, assured a rigorous and merit-based selection process.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail home loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against property and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises.

 

In Q1 June 2025, PNB Housing Finance's net profit increased by 23% YoY and declined by 3% QoQ to Rs 534 crore. Net interest income grew by 17% YoY and 4% QoQ to Rs 760 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin stood at 3.74% in Q1FY26 as against 3.75% in Q4FY25 and 3.65% in Q1FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon