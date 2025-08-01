Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 2.7% to 7,154 units in July 2025 as against 6,963 units sold in July 2024.

While domestic sales also rose 1.3% to 6,624 units in July 2025 compared with 6,540 units sold in July 2024.

The companys exports jumped 25.3% to 530 units in July 2025 as against 423 units posted in July 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 358 machines in July 2025, registering a decline of 27.1% from 491 machines sold in July 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

 

The companys consolidated net profit increased 14.5% to Rs 284.38 crore on a 6.1% jump in net sales to Rs 2,430.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Escorts Kubota rose 0.55% to Rs 3,385 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

INR extends recovery in opening trades; Weak cues from equities and dollar strength could limit upside

INR extends recovery in opening trades; Weak cues from equities and dollar strength could limit upside

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon