PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 38.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 3132.69 croreNet profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company declined 38.63% to Rs 36.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 3132.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2550.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3132.692550.73 23 OPM %-2.180.03 -PBDT43.3669.86 -38 PBT43.3669.86 -38 NP36.2959.13 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content