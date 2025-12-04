Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 322.17% to Rs 9.71 croreNet Loss of Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt reported to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 322.17% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.712.30 322 OPM %-297.94-303.48 -PBDT-28.95-7.02 -312 PBT-29.00-7.07 -310 NP-36.38-7.07 -415
