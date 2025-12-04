Bharti Telecom standalone net profit rises 140.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 107.08% to Rs 3783.00 croreNet profit of Bharti Telecom rose 140.72% to Rs 2185.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 907.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 107.08% to Rs 3783.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1826.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3783.001826.80 107 OPM %99.9799.97 -PBDT2947.701275.90 131 PBT2947.701275.90 131 NP2185.50907.90 141
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content