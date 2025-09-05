Friday, September 05, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eicher Motors Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 6551, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% drop in NIFTY and a 2.7% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6551, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24638.5. The Sensex is at 80340.87, down 0.47%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 15.58% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25994.85, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6560.5, up 1.6% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 37.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% drop in NIFTY and a 2.7% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 39.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

