IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.07%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.28, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% drop in NIFTY and a 6.28% drop in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.28, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24638.5. The Sensex is at 80340.87, down 0.47%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 5.15% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54075.45, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 177.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 72.49, up 0.12% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 1.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% drop in NIFTY and a 6.28% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 40.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

