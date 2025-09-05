Friday, September 05, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, MIC Electronics Ltd, PVP Ventures Ltd and Surana Telecom and Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2025.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, MIC Electronics Ltd, PVP Ventures Ltd and Surana Telecom and Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2025.

S.A.L Steel Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 22.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15716 shares in the past one month.

 

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 406.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16170 shares in the past one month.

MIC Electronics Ltd soared 18.22% to Rs 66.11. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Nothing

Nothing announces plans to open a retail store in India later this year

scroll and translate in Circle to Search

Circle to Search's scroll and translate feature to debut on Samsung phones

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news: Trump says will impose tariffs on semiconductor imports 'very shortly'

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low; FMCG, IT, Realty top losers; Rupee hits record low

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Army carries out rescue operation for South Korean nationals in Ladakh

PVP Ventures Ltd gained 16.40% to Rs 27.89. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35647 shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd advanced 14.60% to Rs 23.79. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29288 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; realty shares drop for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; realty shares drop for 2nd day

Indegene establishes new center in Pune

Indegene establishes new center in Pune

NSE SME Snehaa Organics distills a disappointing listing for investors

NSE SME Snehaa Organics distills a disappointing listing for investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon