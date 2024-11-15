Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.35% to Rs 23.25 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 126.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.35% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.2513.11 77 OPM %4.435.11 -PBDT0.630.31 103 PBT0.560.25 124 NP0.340.15 127
